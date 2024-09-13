Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday Morning

It’s been a long week. I was mostly busy all week except for yesterday when I was just bored. Having very little to do can be just as tiring as being busy nearly every minute of the day. Thank goodness this is a work from home day. I can just take it easy and mostly just monitor my email.

Have a great weekend everyone! Here’s you Isabella pic of the week:
Isabella and this little Robin used to love staring at each other. She’ll ignore all other birds and wildlife, but she has a fascination with robins.
VRCooper said...

Have a great weekend!!

It's Friday the 13th and you have a black cat. It's all good it's just sweet Isabella.

Get some sun!!

XX

September 13, 2024 at 8:47 AM
Anonymous said...

Isabella und kleine Rotkehlchen das bringen Glück, auch am Freitag, dem dreizehnten. :)
Habt ein erholsames Wochenende.
(vvs)

September 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM

