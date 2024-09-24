Dream Variantions

Dream Variations
By Langston Hughes
To fling my arms wide
In some place of the sun,
To whirl and to dance
Till the white day is done.
Then rest at cool evening
Beneath a tall tree
While night comes on gently,
Dark like me—
That is my dream!
To fling my arms wide
In the face of the sun,
Dance! Whirl! Whirl!
Till the quick day is done.
Rest at pale evening . . .
A tall, slim tree . . .
Night coming tenderly
Black like me.
About the Poem
"Dream Variations” by Langston Hughes is a powerful poem that reflects themes of freedom, identity, and racial pride. In the poem, Hughes contrasts the oppressive reality faced by African Americans in the early 20th century with the speaker's dream of a world where they can freely express themselves and live without fear.
The poem is an expression of Hughes’ vision for racial equality and his longing for a world where Black individuals can live freely, with pride in their heritage and identity. The "dream" in the poem represents not only personal freedom but also the collective aspirations of African Americans during the Harlem Renaissance, a time when many Black artists, writers, and thinkers sought to redefine their place in society.
Through "Dream Variations," Hughes communicates a yearning for both freedom from oppression (represented by the day) and a peaceful self-acceptance (represented by the night).
About the Poet
Langston Hughes (1902–1967) was an influential American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and one of the key figures of the Harlem Renaissance, a cultural and artistic movement in the 1920s and 1930s that celebrated African American heritage. Known for his powerful and accessible writing, Hughes is regarded as one of the most important literary voices of the 20th century, especially in capturing the Black experience in America.
Hughes is often celebrated for being one of the first Black writers to make a living from his work and for championing the richness of Black culture as worthy of artistic expression.
