I really did not want to get out of bed this morning. I would love to just crawl back into bed and shut out the rest of the world today. It’s not because I’m depressed or anything. I’m just sleepy.
I have a bit of a headache which has seemed to get worse since I’ve been awake. Hopefully, it will improve. I have an appointment next week for another Botox treatment. I can tell it’s time. I’ve basically had a migraine since last Thursday. I got some relief yesterday because my migraine was minimal, but that has not been the norm for the past week.
No comments:
Post a Comment