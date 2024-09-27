Only one more day to work this week. I worked from home yesterday instead of today because I have a class to teach this afternoon. It should be a fun class, and I’ve taught variations on this class many times. Once the class is over, I can pack up and go home, and my weekend will begin.
Thankfully, since the rain has passed by, my migraine is better, and my abdomen pain seems to be slowly getting better. Even though I’m feeling better, I have no weekend plans. I want just a nice relaxing weekend to continue recovering from this GI illness I’ve been dealing with for the past two week.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
