While Labor Day is officially a day to celebrate American workers, it is also the unofficial end of summer. A lot of people will be at the beach or the lake having barbecues and all kinds of fun. I don’t plan to do any of that. My plan is to relax, bundle up (our high today will only be 63), and read. I’m currently reading The First and Last Adventure of Kit Sawyer by S.E. Harmon. It’s sort of an Indiana Jones, but not Indiana Jones, meets gay romance. In fact, the main character, Kit Sawyer, says, “I could be Indiana Jones if he was fine-boned and lean and a whole lot less rugged. And if he was dark-haired and gray-eyed with a dose of epilepsy. So…no? Maybe I could be Ohio Jones, his slightly less fantastic cousin.” Like Indiana Jones, it also centers around an artifact with some special powers attached to it. So far, it’s been a fun read, and that is my plan for today.
If you're doing something fun today, have a great time and be safe!
