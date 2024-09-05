The Root of the Problem 🦷

I have to go to the dentist today for two of the most dreaded words in dental work: root canal. Yes, I have to have a root canal this afternoon. I lost a filling in a tooth a while back and the nerve in the tooth has died. While it has not caused any signs of pain, when I went to the dentist a few weeks ago for a cleaning, the x-ray showed that there was the beginning of a small infection near that tooth. The infection has not caused any problems or pain so far, but that might have to do with the nerve in that tooth already being compromised. Anyway, I’ll spend roughly two hours of my afternoon in a dental chair today.
On a brighter note, here’s your Isabella fix for the week. She decided to supervise my cooking the other night:
I don’t think she approved of the ingredient I just added.
Now, she seems just surprised and maybe skeptical of whatever ingredient I’d just added.
Maybe at this point I’m getting at least tacit approval.
