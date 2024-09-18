I’m going back to work today. If we didn’t have a large event this weekend and if I didn’t have classes to prepare for, I would not be returning today. It’s only for half day today because I’m going for a Botox treatment this afternoon. With the headaches I’ve had over the last two weeks, I know it’s time for a Botox treatment. It tends to wear off around about week ten of the twelve that are supposed to separate each treatment. It’s going to be a long day because my Botox appointment isn’t until late this afternoon, so I won’t get home until late. I try to schedule these appointments in the morning so I can take the whole day off. I guess it’s good that I wasn’t able to do that this time, considering I have work to catch up on today.
