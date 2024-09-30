Pic of the Day

Monday, September 30, 2024

Who else takes off their work clothes as soon as they get home?​

Anonymous said...

Nudity after work is a definite MUST. Since I use public transportation, I refuse to sit around in my work clothes — too many germs. A hot shower is an absolute must.

And yes, I stay COMPLETELY naked until dinner (7:30pm) , or until I finish sifting thru the Mail in my bedroom. This has been a habit since college; never saw a need to change things up.

Even my two young adult sons have followed suit. It may be a genetic thing (lol). My wife is no different; she has a fetish about hygiene before cooking — not nudity.

Good question!

September 30, 2024 at 6:48 PM
JiEL said...

As I'm retired since 2011 this is errelevant as I'm always free balling all day long.

September 30, 2024 at 7:57 PM

