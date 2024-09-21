Moment of Zen: Autumn in Vermont 🍁

There are certain times of year in Vermont that most people are not particularly crazy about, mainly winter and mud season. Summer is not a favorite of mine because so many places don’t have air conditioning, but I don’t mind the winters too much. I think the snow is beautiful. The only time I really hate is mud season.
Whether you like the weather in Vermont, there is one time of year that makes it all worthwhile: the beginning of autumn. When the leaves begin to change to the rich hues of yellows, red, and oranges always still mixed with a bit of green here and there, it feels like living in a postcard. Vermont is a beautiful state, but it’s so colorful this time of year.
Usually, leaf peeping season is a few weeks at most before stick season followed by winter hits us. Autumn in Vermont makes it all worthwhile. Some Vermonters don’t like this time of year because of the leaf peppers, people who come to Vermont just to see the leaves. They come from all over the world to experience Vermont in the fall. The leaf peepers usually drive slowly to take it all in and cause traffic problems constantly. They often also have no regard for private property.
Not only is it beautiful, but it’s also the perfect temperatures. It’s cool in the mornings and very mild in the afternoons. It’s that time of year when it’s the loveliest to be outside and hike the trails in the mountains just to enjoy the temperatures and the beauty of nature.
While many Vermonters complain about the tourists this time of year, it’s not that bad. Vermonters seem to be professional complainers. It’s just in their ornery nature. Vermonters have strong opinions, and they don’t mind telling you all about them. Vermonters also love their peace and quiet, which is why the tourists this time of year drive them crazy.
Leaves are not the only reason to love this time of year. It’s also apple picking season. There will be lots of apple festivals with abundances of cider and cider donuts. When it comes to donuts, I love the light airy texture of a yeast donut glazed to perfection. Few things beat hot donuts at Krispy Kreme, but since moving to Vermont, the have a definite rival with cider donuts.
Fresh cider donuts are out of this world delicious. They aren’t light like a hot Krispy Kreme donut and have a more cake like texture. However, the crispness of the outside juxtaposed with the soft velvety interior is wonderful. Instead of a glaze, they are most often dusted with cinnamon and sugar. It’s a really delicious treat.
People will also tell you about the wonders of a slice of apple pie with cheddar cheese. I’m not an apple pie fan, but people swear by the combination of apple pie and sharp cheddar cheese. To each his own I suppose. It’s certainly not the strangest of Vermont desserts, that belongs to Grape-Nuts pudding.
Quick Health Update: I had my ultrasound yesterday, and it showed now issues. My spleen, pancreas, kidneys, and gallbladder all look fine. I have a fatty liver, but that usually doesn’t cause any symptoms. When the radiologist reviewed the ultrasound images, he found no issues that could explain the abdominal pain I’ve been experiencing. The nurse practitioner I’ve been seeing forwarded the results to my primary physician for him to decide the next step. I’ll keep you posted.
I really like the colors of the maple trees in fall. In the past, I would detour to see them on my way to work.
I also have liver problems: I can no longer drink alcohol without getting smeared.
