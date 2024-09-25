I sat down to write a post this morning, and I started on several, but none of them felt right. I just didn’t have any good ideas. I think it’s mostly because I’m tired. It’s been a long week, and it’s only half over. Maybe, the rest of the week will be a little easier.
I guess one thing I could write about is how my ultrasound went on Friday. Like the blood test done at the first of the week, the abdominal ultrasound did not show any problems. Everything seemed normal. However, I’m still experiencing pain that comes and goes and varies in intensity. Although I did not see my primary doctor when I went to the clinic, he did review my test results. He believes I have an GI issue that could be viral or bacterial, and it should continue to improve. He said they have had a lot of patients with similar issues, so he really thinks it’s something that’s going around, probably because students are back in town. Anyway, he said that if it gets worse or is not better by the first of next week, he wants to do more tests to rule out an issue with my gallbladder or pancreatitis.
So right now, I’m just waiting it out and hoping it will improve if I stay on a bland diet. Ugh! I hate bland diets. The BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) is to keep from aggravating my digestive tract. I guess we will see. This has been lingering for nearly two weeks now.
