Ugh! It’s Monday

This weekend just wasn’t long enough. I have a pretty busy week ahead. I have several classes to teach, at least one VIP tour to give, a few meetings, and to top it all off, I have to go to the dentist to have a tooth prepped for a crown. However, all I want to do this morning is to crawl back in bed, but one of those classes I mentioned is today. Hopefully, the headache I woke up with this morning will go away as the day goes on. Usually, when I wake with a migraine, it goes away by mid-morning. I hope that’s how today goes.
I hope everyone has a wonderful week!
I hope with you that the migraine will disappear.
