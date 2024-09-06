WFH Friday

Thank goodness I am working from home today. My root canal yesterday went fine. Because the nerve was already dead, there was basically no pain. More pain actually came from the migraine I had been able to feel developing all day. As for the root canal itself, I actually almost fell asleep during the procedure.it also took only an hour, not the usual two hours for the root canal. However, as the novocaine wore off, my migraine intensified. By the time I went to bed, the pain was pretty bad. I slept for about an hour before I woke with more pain. I was finally able to fall asleep, but it was difficult getting comfortable. I woke up this morning with the migraine being even worse. So, I’m glad I can relax and take it easy today while working from home.
