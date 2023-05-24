Almost There

The week is half over, and we are closer to the weekend. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer. Many people will be traveling this weekend; I will not. I’m going to stay home and just relax. If I do anything, I might take a hike.
Not much interesting is going on this week. It’s been just about as boring as it can be at work this week. Today will probably be a long day. I woke up at 3:45 and was not able to fall back to sleep. It might be a struggle to stay awake at work today, but I do have a few things that need to be done, so maybe that will help.
In my personal life, I did have something really nice happen. It was something that has caused some angst, so I’m feeling better about the situation now. On another happy note, my increased medications seems to be helping my migraines and anxiety. Hopefully, this will continue. 🤞 I’m not migraine free, but I have longer amounts of time without pain than I usually do.
