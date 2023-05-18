Thursday’s Inspiration

Thursday seems to be the day of the week that I struggle with the most to come up with a something to write about. Maybe it’s because it’s almost, but not quite, the end of the week. It’s on Thursdays that we need the motivation to make it until the weekend. In the Lorrie Morgan song “Except for Monday,” she talks about what each day of the week feels like for her:
Except for Monday, which was never good anyway
Tuesday, I get a little sideways
Wednesday, I feel better, just for spite
Thursday and Friday take too long
Before I know it, Saturday's gone
But it's Sunday now and you can bet that I'm alright
“Thursday and Friday take too long” sums up a Thursday just about right. So, to help inspire us to get through Thursdays, I’m going to start posting an inspirational quote. Today’s quote will be from A.A. Milne:
“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
The weekend is ALMOST here.
