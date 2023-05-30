Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Perfect.
Cute young man with a look like JFK. He reminds me of that handsome President. I could take him as a model for alot of photo sessions..
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Perfect.
Cute young man with a look like JFK. He reminds me of that handsome President.
I could take him as a model for alot of photo sessions..
Post a Comment