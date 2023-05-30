Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Pic of the Day

2 comments:

naturgesetz said...

Perfect.

May 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM
JiEL said...

Cute young man with a look like JFK. He reminds me of that handsome President.

I could take him as a model for alot of photo sessions..

May 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM

