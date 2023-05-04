Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars media franchise created by founder, former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas. Observance of the day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977.
The date originated from the pun "May the Fourth be with you," a variant of the popular Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you."Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans around the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm and parent company Disney as an annual celebration of Star Wars.
The release date of the original Star Wars movie, May 25, 1977, is celebrated by some as Geek Pride Day.
I may just have to watch Star Wars today. I may even watch the whole original trilogy. I haven't done that in years.
