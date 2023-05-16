If You Knew
By Ruth Muskrat Bronson
If you could know the empty ache of loneliness,
Masked well behind the calm indifferent face
Of us who pass you by in studied hurriedness,
Intent upon our way, lest in the little space
Of one forgetful moment hungry eyes implore
You to be kind, to open up your heart a little more,
I’m sure you’d smile a little kindlier, sometimes,
To those of us you’ve never seen before.
If you could know the eagerness we’d grasp
The hand you’d give to us in friendliness;
What vast, potential friendship in that clasp
We’d press, and love you for your gentleness;
If you could know the wide, wide reach
Of love that simple friendliness could teach,
I’m sure you’d say “Hello, my friend,” sometimes,
And now and then extend a hand in friendliness to each.
About the Poem
I wasn't going to write about this poem, but I changed my mind. The poet is talking about being invisible. She speaks of the invisibility of her people. In this case, her people are Native Americans, but she could be talking about any minority who feels invisible. Minorities are often ignored by others who don't see them as people who have feelings and desires. Bronson believes that if these other people would just stop and show a little kindness, they might realize the meaning of universal love and see them as fellow humans in need of some humanity.
"If You Knew" can speak to us in many ways. For me, it has two meanings. The first is that we hurry along in our life when we should slow down and look at the people around us. We should show kindness, extend a hand, or even just give someone a friendly smile. If we don't slow down, we may never see what is truly going on with a person. Sometimes we get too wrapped up in ourselves. Too often, we never see the other person's pain or loneliness until it's too late. What we need to do is show love and acceptance.
The second meaning it has for me is that the poet is calling out to be seen. It's a poem about loneliness and how a little kindness can grow into a friendship. We all need a little help sometimes. Sometimes, the only thing we really need is for someone to notice us, to tell us that we are loved, and to show what a friend can be. No one wants to feel lonely, but we also have to trust in others, especially our friends and family, that we are loved because that's what true friendship is all about: love, caring, and being there for one another.
About the Poet
Ruth Muskrat Bronson, also known as Ruth Margaret Muskrat, was born on October 3, 1897, in the Delaware Nation Reservation. Remembered for her work as a leader in Native American education and as an activist for Native American rights, she is the author of Indians Are People Too (Friendship Press, 1944). She died on June 12, 1982, in Tucson, Arizona.
