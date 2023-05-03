It's nice to have a vacation away from work. I say vacation from work because this is not really a vacation where I am going anywhere, nor is it much of a staycation since I haven't been able to see some of the things I'd love to see here in Vermont. Because of the rain (and the migraines that come with it), so far, it's been a homecation. It's nice, though, having nothing pressing that needs doing and just being lazy on the couch with Isabella sleeping nearby and watching some TV. Speaking of Isabella, she hasn't really let me sleep in. She's used to me being up around 5 am, so she gets pretty antsy if I don't get up. However, because of nothing to do, I can take a nap whenever I want. While most of the time, I enjoy having something to do; sometimes, it's nice to just do nothing and (do my best) to worry about nothing.
It's supposed to rain all day today, but Thursday and Friday have no rain in the forecast, though it is supposed to be cloudy. However, Saturday and Sunday look like sunny days. I hope that I am able to get out and do a little hiking. I may even head down to Quechee Gorge, i.e., "Vermont's Little Grand Canyon," and do some hiking there. It should be pretty spectacular right now with the amount of rain plus the snow melt from the mountains, the rivers are full, and the waters are rushing over the rocks. I suspect it's quite beautiful at Quechee, with the white water rushing down the gorge instead of the usual lazy stream that runs through it. Or, instead of going down to Quechee, I might stay close and hike along the Winooski River or one of the other local rivers instead. We'll see.
|Quechee Gorge
"Vermont's Little Grand Canyon"
