Friday Is Here

I woke with a terrible migraine yesterday, and sadly, I had to go to work regardless. Thankfully, I was able to leave early and go home to a dark room and my bed. It’s mostly better this morning, but I’m still glad to be working from home today in case my migraine comes back. I’ll still be working, but at least I’ll have the comforts of home.
Isabella makes for an easy supervisor. She mostly just sleeps close by enough that when she opens her eyes, she can see me. Occasionally, she’ll wake up and walk across my desk to check on what I’m doing. Then, she’ll go back to sleep.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. I have nothing planned for this weekend, but I’d love to be going to a beach somewhere. Alas, that won’t be happening. What are your plans for this holiday weekend?
3 comments:
Off to San Francisco, Sausalito, and Half Moon Bay!!
That sounds very nice, Jeff. Have a great time!
In France, no Memorial Day, but Pentecost Monday is not working. Have a nice week end .
