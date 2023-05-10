Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Back to Work

After a week and a half of a fairly unproductive vacation I have to return to work today. Because of a number of reason, this wasn’t a particularly relaxing vacation. My doctors appointments Monday and yesterday will hopefully prove productive. Some of my medicines have been changed up. I hope the increases in dosage will both help my migraines and my depression which has been increasing lately. We’ll see how things go. For now though, it’s back to work. I still have some vacation time I still need to take, so it won’t be completely back to my regularly scheduled programming.
Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

uvdp said...

Beware of remedy changes: risk of side effects

May 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)