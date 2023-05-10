After a week and a half of a fairly unproductive vacation I have to return to work today. Because of a number of reason, this wasn’t a particularly relaxing vacation. My doctors appointments Monday and yesterday will hopefully prove productive. Some of my medicines have been changed up. I hope the increases in dosage will both help my migraines and my depression which has been increasing lately. We’ll see how things go. For now though, it’s back to work. I still have some vacation time I still need to take, so it won’t be completely back to my regularly scheduled programming.
Beware of remedy changes: risk of side effects
