Neurology Appointment

After my last visit with my neurologist in January, I’d begun to take vitamin B2 and magnesium to see if that would help prevent some of my headaches. It seemed to be helping for a month or so, but the last three weeks have been pretty damn rough. I’ve had a headache nearly every day for the past three weeks. I’m really hoping that when I see my neurologist today, she has some advice and can help. It seems every time I take a step forward in fighting my migraines, I end up taking two steps back. Nothing seems to help for long.
Tomorrow, I have an appointment with my primary care doctor. I have a few things to discuss with him, and he will most likely check my A1C. Other than the headaches and a few occasional bouts of depression, I seem to be doing ok. I’ve lost a little weight, which should please him. Like my migraines, my weight is another constant struggle. Every time I lose a few pounds, they come right back a few days later. One step forward, two steps back.
It’s like my life is one complex (and uncoordinated) line dance. 🕺 Why can’t it just let me do the Electric Slide, or better yet, the Boot Scootin’ Boogie, at least then I might have some fun doing it. Actually, line dancing or just about any kind of dance steps was something I was always horrible at. It was always more anxiety over getting the steps right than having fun. The only dance I ever mastered was the Hokey Pokey, or maybe that stupid Chicken Dance. 😂
No comments:
Post a Comment