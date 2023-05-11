I was sitting in bed last night trying to think of something to write about for today. I came up with nothing. I’ve had other things on my mind this week (both personal and professional), and they are not anything I want to discuss. Let’s just say these issues are occupying and monopolizing my thoughts. I was awake at 3 am and couldn’t get back to sleep because my mind refused to settle down. I’ll probably crash this afternoon while at work, but there’s not much I can do about it. Other than that, I just don’t have anything more to write about today.
