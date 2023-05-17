I went for a hike yesterday. There are hiking trails in a nearby town forest that I enjoy going to. Rarely is anyone around, and it’s nice to just be alone in nature. I hiked up to a small waterfall and just sat on a rock and listens to the water running over the rocks and the birds singing around me. It was peaceful, and I needed peaceful, if only for a little while.
I’m back at work today. I’m not really looking forward to it. I have a school group coming, and I hope they’ll enjoy what I have planned for them. I haven’t been at work much lately taking some much needed vacation time, so I may not be as prepared as I would usually be. However, this isn’t the type of thing that takes a lot of preparation.
No comments:
Post a Comment