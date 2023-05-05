Falling Behind

If Susan had not emailed and reminded me, I’d have totally forgotten to post anything today, and apparently, I forgot to post a Pic of the Day. Originally, the Star Wars pic yesterday was supposed to be my Pic of the Day, but I really didn’t have much to say yesterday, so I made it my main post. I guess I then forgot to schedule anything for that evening. I know I’d thought about it, but there was an issue with my morning post, so I guess I got sidetracked.
Anyway. This is one week that I’m not thankful it’s Friday because that means my vacation is almost over. I have Monday and Tuesday off, but I have doctor appointments on both days: my neurologist and a general checkup with my very hot regular doctor. Anyway, it’s all good. While today is going to be another cloudy day, it looks like we might have a nice weekend.
No comments:
Post a Comment