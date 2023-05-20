Saturday, May 20, 2023

Moment of Zen: Hammock Time

I’ll admit I don’t have a hammock nor do I have anywhere to hang one. I’ve also found them very awkward to get into, but once you’re in one, it is very relaxing.


uvdp said...

There are standing hammocks that don't need to be hung : https://www.amazon.fr/CCLIFE-R%C3%A9glable-Transport-Int%C3%A9rieur-Ext%C3%A9rieur/dp/B08Z785S7M/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?crid=1OO12558PE1W2&keywords=hamac%2Bsur%2Bpied&qid=1684582160&sprefix=ham%2Caps%2C131&sr=8-3-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1

May 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM

