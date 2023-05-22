The Weekend

There wasn’t much to this weekend. I really didn’t do anything of note. I guess I watched a little TV, though there wasn’t much to watch. Saturday, I had a migraine, so it was a wasted day. Yesterday, I just spent the day with Isabella. I had to do a presentation at one of the local historical societies last night. It went pretty well. The week ahead is a pretty simple one. There’s nothing on my calendar for today nor tomorrow. Wednesday, I’m giving a VIP tour. I have some meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, but nothing else seems to be scheduled. I’ll work from home on Friday and then have a nice three day weekend:
