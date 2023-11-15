Wednesday, November 15, 2023

At a Loss 🤷🏻

I’m at a loss for what to write today. Not much new is going on. I’m just back in my usual daily routine. Oh well, sometimes there’s just nothing to say. At least the week is half over.
uvdp said...

Latest news: you are feeling better, Isabella is still purring... In France the North is flooded but the weather is nice in Paris.

November 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM
Joe said...

I am feeling better, and yes, Isabella is still purring, or she would be if she wasn’t sound asleep on my bed.

November 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM
uvdp said...

Didn't she wake you up at 5am?

November 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM
Joe said...

Nope, she woke me up at 3:30 am, but I ignored her and went back to sleep until I woke up at 4:30. She was shocked when I got up without her trying to get me to wake up. 😂

November 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM

