Random Musings

Is it just me or does everyone feel like they look their worst when looking at themselves in the bathroom mirror in a hotel room? I don’t feel that way in other mirrors in the room or any other mirrors anywhere else. However, I always feel like the mirror in bathrooms add 10 pounds, sort of like the cliche about cameras. I mean it could be the cliche about cameras and the bathroom mirror phenomenon give more accurate portrayals, but I hope not. Anyway, that’s my random musing for today.
My conference is going really well. Yesterday, I went to a session about hosting drag shows in museums, similar to drag story hour at libraries. One of the speakers was from the Museum of Science in Boston, and he talked about their program Coleslaw’s Corner. Coleslaw being the name of the drag queen who hosts the events in their planetarium. They do about three a year and look really fun.
The other thing of note from yesterday was that I went to dinner with some of my colleagues from three other Vermont museums. We had a great time. There were three women, one who I know very well and another who I’ve met before. The other two men are both gay, so that was also a plus to last night. Both are exceedingly nice and also at least a dozen years younger than me. Still, it was a really fun night.
Tomorrow, I will head back home. I’m not particularly looking forward to the drive back after nearly a full day of conference events, but I will be glad to be home and back with Isabella. I was able to “sleep in” until 5:30 am this morning. I’m about to shower, get dressed and go down to breakfast.
2 comments:
Great that you made contacts with other museum administrators. Might turn into a better job for you someday. Interesting that the other two men are gay. Do you tend to see more gay men in these museum roles?
It’s the lighting
