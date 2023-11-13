Monday, November 13, 2023

Sick Day

I’m still feeling crappy. I felt better yesterday than I did on Saturday, but I’m still not feeling 100 percent (or even 75 percent). I’m going to stay home today and continue to rest and keep hydrated. For several different reasons, I have to go back to work tomorrow, so I hope more rest and some cold medicine will help me feel better before tomorrow morning. But, for today, I plan on keeping comfortable on my couch.
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

uvdp said...

A colleague gave me a remedy for colds: "Lie down on the bed, put a hat on your feet and drink rum. When you see two hats; stop drinking: you are cured" .

On the other hand, my doctor claims: "If you treat a cold, it lasts a week; if you don't treat it, it lasts seven days." .

November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM
RB said...

Find a good movie to watch!

November 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)