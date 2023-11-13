I’m still feeling crappy. I felt better yesterday than I did on Saturday, but I’m still not feeling 100 percent (or even 75 percent). I’m going to stay home today and continue to rest and keep hydrated. For several different reasons, I have to go back to work tomorrow, so I hope more rest and some cold medicine will help me feel better before tomorrow morning. But, for today, I plan on keeping comfortable on my couch.
2 comments:
A colleague gave me a remedy for colds: "Lie down on the bed, put a hat on your feet and drink rum. When you see two hats; stop drinking: you are cured" .
On the other hand, my doctor claims: "If you treat a cold, it lasts a week; if you don't treat it, it lasts seven days." .
Find a good movie to watch!
