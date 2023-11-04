Moment of Zen: Sleeping In

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I'm lucky as my three cats are patient and let me sleep with almost no disturbance. Only my 5yo Adam comes around 5am to see if I'm still sleeping.When I have to go to the toilet at 4 am, he follows me but as soon as I go back in bed, he will lay at my feet on the bed or near my shoulder on the quilt.They are special cats for me knowing that I'm not an early bird.
Joe, give Isabella to JiEL so that he can train her.
¡¡Muchas gracias por estas maravillosas fotos mostrando preciosos culos y a sus dueños!!Yo dormiría muy poco si tuviera a alguno de ellos en mi cama, a mi lado...Yo no tengo gato, pero tengo perro y se llama María. María es tan dormilona como lo es su padre adoptivo, que soy yo mismo. Su reloj biológico está conectado al mío y ella se despierta cuando lo hago yo.Si yo tuviera a Isabel seguramente que le pasaría lo mismo que a mi María, ya que cuando duermo puede caerse la casa que no conseguirá despertarme LOL.Pienso que estas fotos tan bonitas de hermosos culos son un regalo de Joe hacia mi y mi afición por un hermoso par de glúteos. ¡¡¡Gracias Joe!!! No cambies de fotos.Ángel
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I'm lucky as my three cats are patient and let me sleep with almost no disturbance.
Only my 5yo Adam comes around 5am to see if I'm still sleeping.
When I have to go to the toilet at 4 am, he follows me but as soon as I go back in bed, he will lay at my feet on the bed or near my shoulder on the quilt.
They are special cats for me knowing that I'm not an early bird.
Joe, give Isabella to JiEL so that he can train her.
¡¡Muchas gracias por estas maravillosas fotos mostrando preciosos culos y a sus dueños!!
Yo dormiría muy poco si tuviera a alguno de ellos en mi cama, a mi lado...
Yo no tengo gato, pero tengo perro y se llama María. María es tan dormilona como lo es su padre adoptivo, que soy yo mismo. Su reloj biológico está conectado al mío y ella se despierta cuando lo hago yo.
Si yo tuviera a Isabel seguramente que le pasaría lo mismo que a mi María, ya que cuando duermo puede caerse la casa que no conseguirá despertarme LOL.
Pienso que estas fotos tan bonitas de hermosos culos son un regalo de Joe hacia mi y mi afición por un hermoso par de glúteos. ¡¡¡Gracias Joe!!! No cambies de fotos.
Ángel
Post a Comment