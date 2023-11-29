Life’s a Beach

Yesterday, I asked my students how their Thanksgivings had been. One student told me she’d gone to Destin, Florida, which is one of my favorite beaches in Florida. Considering the fact that it’s 15 degrees F here in Vermont, and it’s 46 degrees in Destin, I wish I was at the beach today. I always loved the beach in cooler weather. It wasn’t so hot that the sugar white sands would burn your feet, it usually wasn’t crowded, and the waters were still their beautiful emerald green (Destin is part of an area known as Emerald Beach for a reason). Alas, all I get in Vermont is white snow, not white sands. Granted, with the current state of politics in Florida, I wouldn’t go there anyway, but maybe the beautiful beaches of the Mexican Riviera. There, it would even be warm. One can dream.
