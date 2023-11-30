On this day forty-six years ago, a scrawny, bald headed, and very pink baby boy was brought screaming into this world. I say screaming because apparently, I began crying shortly after I was born and that continued for the next year or so with little relief for my parents. It’s been suggested that I had migraines even back then, but I’m not going to think about that today. Today is a day of celebration. 🎉
My birthday hasn’t been a big event for me in years for a number of reasons, and these days, I'm just happy to still be alive on this earth. I have to go to work this morning (I usually take my birthday off, as is a tradition with people at my museum), but I have a class to teach this morning, so I’m working until noon and then heading home. I’m also taking tomorrow as a vacation day.
Other than possibly going to dinner with a friend tomorrow night, I probably won’t do anything special. Besides, I doubt anything will ever top my forty-second birthday in 2019. That year, I spent several days in Manhattan visiting my friend Susan. We had Thanksgiving dinner together, and for my birthday, she took me to see Chicago (a personal favorite of mine) on Broadway. It was no doubt the most special birthday I’ve ever had.
That same trip, I got to see and actually go inside the famous/historic Stonewall Inn. 🏳️🌈 This photo is one of my favorites not only because Joe Coffee is on Gay Street, but Gay Street also crosses Christopher Street, where the Stonewall Inn is.
What has been your favorite birthday memory?
6 comments:
Happy Birthday! Too bad you can't recreate that NYC trip for every birthday. What about Montreal? That's a great city and very gay friendly. How far of a drive is that?
Happy Birthday!!! I hope your special day is wonderful!!
-Alan, Chattanooga, TN
I am sure there will be wonderful, happy moments on your birthday, as there are most special days. I hope you're able to enjoy those moments today. Happy Birthday!
RB, I went to Montreal for my 40th birthday. I’d love to go this year, but don’t have the money. Maybe soon. It’s only a 2.5 hour drive to Montreal.
Thanks, Alan.
Thank you, Eric. It is a special day, and I’m going to enjoy some relaxation.
