Like many others in the United States, I had leftovers from my Thanksgiving dinner yesterday. I ate all the cornbread dressing, but I did not eat all of the turkey. Most people seem to slice the turkey and make turkey sandwiches. I’m not one of them. When I have leftover turkey like I did yesterday, I prefer to make a soup. I love soups, and for me, it’s the best part of winter. I have my usual go to soups: Zuppa Toscano, chili, vegetable soup, Brunswick stew, beef stew, and tomato soup. However, my favorite recipe to make from leftover turkey is actually a Halloween recipe (I used to make this for a Halloween party each year) called Ghostly White Chili. It’s actually not a chili, it’s more of a spicy chicken and wild rice soup, but I’ve never tried to give it another name. So here’s the recipe:
Ghostly White Chili
Ingredients
- ½ tablespoon olive oil
- ½ tablespoon butter
- ½ medium onion, chopped
- 1 minced cloves garlic
- 1 ½ cups cubed cooked turkey
- 1 cups cooked wild rice
- ½ can Great Northern white beans
- ½ can white corn
- 1 cans diced chilis
- 3 cups chicken (or turkey) broth
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- dash of tabasco sauce to taste
- 3 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Preparation Steps
- Sauté the onion and garlic in the butter and olive oil until soft.
- Add the remaining ingredients except for the cheese and cook for 1 hour.
- Place in individual bowls and garnish with cheese.
Note: I love white chili and the addition of wild rice makes this dish really special. For the Halloween part, make sure to tell your guests that it used to be normal chili, but it got so scared, it turned white. I prefer turkey in white chili, but cooked chicken can be used. You can also cook this in a slow cooker: 8 hours on low; 4 hours on high. In my opinion it is best if the wild rice fully opens and curls up.
