The week is half over and it’s now November. I was just watching the weather on the local news, and they were discussing what a warm October we’ve had. In Vermont, October was nearly 5 degrees warmer for the average than normal. We also received more rain than normal. Yesterday, we got our first frost, the second latest frost in history. Currently, it’s 24 degrees with a high today of only 38. To quote Game of Thrones, “Winter is coming!”
With the beginning of November, we are less than two months away from Christmas, and that means, it’s less than two months away from me possibly having to go back to Alabama. I’m not looking forward to it. It was not a pleasant experience last year, and if I do go, which I probably will, I won’t be staying a whole week.
I do have something more exciting coming up next week. Since I moved to Vermont eight years ago, I have been to every New England state except one: Maine. Next week, I’ll be attending a conference in Portland, Maine. I’ll have some time to do some sightseeing, so if anyone has any suggestions for things to see in Portland, let me know. The conference itself will probably not be fun or exciting, but hopefully, being in Portland can be while I have the time to explore.
So, this has been a super random post, but I’m feeling a little random today. Have a wonderful “hump day.” Maybe some of us will do some humping today. 😈
