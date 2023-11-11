Saturday, November 11, 2023

Moment of Zen: Home

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

uvdp said...

Today, November 11, we commemorate the armistice of the 1914-1918 war ( approximately 18.6 million deaths ) and all the deaths for France ( (in particular those of the Second World War: more than 60 million dead ) .
We do not forget the sacrifice of Americans and Canadians .
"Plus jamais la guerre ! Plus jamais!" St Paul VI ONU New_York "Never again war! Never again!" .

November 11, 2023 at 7:39 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)