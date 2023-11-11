Moment of Zen: Home

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Today, November 11, we commemorate the armistice of the 1914-1918 war ( approximately 18.6 million deaths ) and all the deaths for France ( (in particular those of the Second World War: more than 60 million dead ) .We do not forget the sacrifice of Americans and Canadians ."Plus jamais la guerre ! Plus jamais!" St Paul VI ONU New_York "Never again war! Never again!" .
