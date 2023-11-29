Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
OMFG! No matter the beard, the tattoos I would marry him on the spot... That look, those gorgeous eyes and I'm melting right now....
Post a Comment
1 comment:
OMFG! No matter the beard, the tattoos I would marry him on the spot...
That look, those gorgeous eyes and I'm melting right now....
Post a Comment