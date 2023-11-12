I Have a Cold

Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed;
Save me, and I shall be saved,
For You are my praise.—Jeremiah 17:14
I’ve had a cold since I got back home from my conference. I feel awful and not much like writing an inspirational post today. I hope you are all well and have had a good weekend.
Psalm 90
“01 When I stand under the shelter of the Most High and rest in the shadow of the Mighty,
02 I said to the Lord: “My refuge, my stronghold, my God, of whom I am sure! »
03 It is he who saves you from the nets of the hunter and from the evil cold; *
04 he covers you and protects you. You find under his wing a refuge: his faithfulness is an armor, a shield.
05 You will not fear the terrors of the night, nor the arrow that flies by daylight,
06 nor the cold that lurks in the dark, nor the scourge that strikes at noonday.
...
