Not Sleeping In

I’m in Portland, Maine, this week. You would think that without Isabella, I might be able to sleep in a bit, but no, my body is so used to waking up between 4 am and 5 am that I still woke at the same time (I may take a “nap” before I go down to meet my colleague for breakfast.
This is my first time in Maine. I’ve been to all of the other New England states, except Maine, so I can now cross that off my list. My colleague had to be in Kennebunkport yesterday afternoon, so I dropped her off and drove into Portland to familiarize myself with where our hotel is and have lunch. I had some really good Thai food. There are a surprising number of Thai restaurants in this city.
I decided that I’d go back to Kennebunkport to wait for my colleague to finish her event. I’d planned to visit a few museums, but yesterday was Election Day and the one museum that was open is next to the town hall, so there was no convenient parking. I decided that while here, I’d drive to the beach. There were signs everywhere for “Beaches,” so that’s what I did. I’ll be honest, East Coast beaches are not that beautiful when compared to the beaches along the Gulf of Mexico where I grew up going to the beach. However, while it may not have been sugar white beaches, it was nice. I enjoyed smelling the salt air and hearing the crashing of the waves.
Parsons Beach, Maine
5 comments:
New England beaches really can't compare to the Gulf which has prettier color to the water and at least where we would go in the "Red Neck Riviera" a.k.a. Destin, FL the large, sandy beaches. However, I love Kennebunkport. It's a quaint New England seaside town. Hope you had a good time.
BosGuy, Destin does have some beautiful beaches. I’ve always thought they were the nicest of all of the ones on the Redneck Riviera. Navarre Beachused to be very nice, but last time I was there, it had been overdeveloped. Parsons Beach in Kennebunkport was really nice, though it started raining just as I stepped onto the beach, luckily, I got back to my car before the bottom fell out. So far, I’m enjoying my time here.
Thai? What about lobster?
RB, I’m hoping to get some lobster this week. However, this week is paid for by the museum, and for some reason, they frown on us ordering lobster with our corporate credit card. Some departments at my university get away with things like that. The museum is not one of them.
You have to wait a few days to see if you wake up later. I hope Isabella delays her wake-up time too.
Post a Comment