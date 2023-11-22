Snow, snow, snow, snow, snow
It won't be long before we'll all be there with snow
Snow
I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow
Snow
I long to clear a path and lift a spade of snow
Snow
Oh, to see a great big man entirely made of snow
Where it's snowing
All winter through
That's where I want to be
Snowball throwing
That's what I'll do
How I'm longing to ski
Through the
Snow
Those glist'ning houses that seem to be built of snow
Snow
Oh, to see a mountain covered with a quilt of snow
What is Christmas with no snow
No white Christmas with no snow
Snow
I'll soon be there with snow
I'll wash my hair with snow
And with a spade of snow
I'll build a man that's made of snow
I'd love to stay up with you but I recommend a little shuteye
Go to sleep
And dream
Of snow.
When they get to Vermont, there is no snow to be seen. If they arrived in Vermont today, they’d find plenty of snow. We got our first major snowfall last night. Where I live, we received 3-4” of snow. By the time I woke up, the snow had mainly stopped, and we were getting freezing rain. When the sun rises, that freezing rain is expected to turn into regular rain which is supposed to last for the rest of the morning.
I wish I could just stay in and enjoy the scenery, but I need to run to the grocery store. I hate grocery shopping the day before Thanksgiving, but I wasn’t able to do it yesterday. I was in the grocery store when I developed a terrible migraine, and I just went to check out with the few items I’d already picked up. My headache remained for tye rest of the day and night, and I woke up with it again this morning. However, I’m hoping that it will be better by the time they’ve plowed my parking lot, and I am able to go to the grocery store.
