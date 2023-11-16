Whether Isabella wakes me up at 4:00 am or 4:30 am doesn’t really matter that much. I can rarely sleep past 5:00 am anyway. It seems to be only the days when I want to wake up early and get moving that I seem to always sleep a little later and am moving very slowly when I do get out of bed. Of course, Isabella doesn’t allow me to move too slowly because as soon as she sees me sit on the side of the bed, she’s ready to have her wet food in her bowl. She can be very impatient.
Today (I’m actually writing this before I went to sleep last night), I’m hoping is a day that I will wake up early and get moving. I teach on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and I like to get up and go over my lecture before class. I usually go over the first part while I’m eating breakfast, and then, I do my best to get to work early so I have some quiet time at work before anyone arrives that finish going over my notes and get ready for class.
Teaching this class has been a lot of work this semester because I’m teaching something I’ve never taught before, so there are no previous lecture notes or anything else to make things easier. I only have a few more weeks of class, and I know I’ll miss teaching when this semester is over. I realized years ago that I did not want to teach full time, and usually the classes I teach for other professors let me still be in the classroom some.
I really do love teaching and getting to know my students. When I teach for other professors, I get to see the students for one or two classes, and that’s it. Having a full semester with the same group of students has been nice. I hope that I will be teaching at least one class every academic year, but we’ll see if that happens. The extra money is nice too. It’s been a lot work, long days and early mornings preparing for this class, but it really has been a joy teaching this semester. I’ve had a really great group of students this semester, and that always makes a huge difference.
