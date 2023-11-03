Friday, Friday, Friday!

I’m so glad it’s Friday, and I get to work from home today. It’s a nice respite from the drive in and the tension at the office lately. Nobody is making me uncomfortable or tense, but two of my coworkers are very tense around each other. These same two were giving me problems a few months ago, so now they are seeing what I went through. Karma’s a bitch!
Anyway, I do have some work I need to get done today. Even though I don’t have class next week because I’ll be out of town for a conference, I still need to do some prep work for the week after. I’m sure I have some emails I’ll have to deal with, but I doubt it will be too difficult. I’m just glad to be home today.
TGIF!
I know I've probably said this before, Joe, but I love your posts..I am sorry you have so.much stress. I often struggle with anxiety but connecting with you even though it's only here does help me with my anxiety. I think of you as a friend I've never met. By the way about an earlier post this week - I hope you can find a way to put up with your family at Christmas. If they're going to continue acting as before maybe you should tell them you're not coming home unless you're really welcome.
Peace,
Jim
Jim, thank you so much for your kind words. I am trying to control the stress in my life better. I've been trying to take more of a c'est la vie outlook on life and not let things bother me so much. It works...sometimes. I am glad than in some small way, I am able to help you with your anxiety. ❤️
Querido amigo Joe, no te preocupes por tus correos atrasados. Ya tendrá tiempo de responder y si realmente te aprecian sabrán comprender tu retraso.
Sobre la Navidad y tu familia... Yo te invito a Oviedo a celebrar una Navidad española y a compartir buenos momentos llenos de risas y alegrías.
Un abrazo.
Ángel
