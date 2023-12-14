Well, I’m sort of better, maybe, not really. Ugh! This headache just won’t go away. It’s not jumping around my head, but staying constant on my left side. It’s mostly in my left eye and the back of my head near my neck on my left side. I slept most of the day yesterday, but the headache never fully went away. It was as bad as before when I woke up this morning. I’ll message my primary doctor this morning, and I’ll try to see if I can either speak to or make an appointment to see someone at the headache clinic. My neurologist moved away, so I’m in between neurologists at the moment. I’m kind of at a loss for how to get some relief.
