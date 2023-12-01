I woke up early as usual this morning, but I took today off. I usually take a vacation day on my birthday, but because I had to teach, I had to go into the museum yesterday. With that in mind, I decided to take a vacation day today. I rarely take vacation days, but I’m trying to do better so I don’t have weeks of time near the end of the fiscal year that I have to take or lose. Anyway, I plan to largely relax today, and I’ll likely go back to bed in a bit. I need more sleep, but I got up early to feed Isabella and make my own breakfast since I was also hungry.
Tonight, I have plans to go to dinner at one of my favorite restaurants with a close friend. For my birthday last night I celebrated with a prosciutto pizza from my favorite local pizza place, but my real celebratory birthday dinner will be tonight. I may even splurge and get dessert.
I hope everyone has a great day and a wonderful weekend ahead.
Get the dessert. You only live once!
