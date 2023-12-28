It’s nice having some time off with nothing that I have to do unless I want to do something. I can lounge at home with Isabella and read a book or watch television. I’ve been content to do as little as possible. The only place I’ve gone all week was a quick trip to the grocery store. I’m not sure I’ll leave my apartment or do anything today. I just want to be lazy, and it’s nice when we get the opportunity to be lazy when we really need it. I know I needed some time to recharge in preparation for the new year.
