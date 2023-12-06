Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Under the Weather


I’m feeling a bit under the weather. I’ve been depressed for the last several days and basically, I just can’t get out of this general sense of malaise. When you add to that a migraine and what feels like sinus pain, and I feel like crap. I have absolutely no energy and want to just stay in bed. I went to bed last night at 8:30 pm, and when I woke up at 5 am to feed Isabella, I felt like I hadn’t slept at all. I have two classes to teach today with a variety of museum objects, and if things don’t greatly improve, I will go home at lunch when I’m finished with those classes.
1 comment:

uvdp said...

I hope it will be better this afternoon

December 6, 2023 at 6:06 AM

