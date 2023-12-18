...it's another. Why can't things just go smoothly? Last night, I noticed that my refrigerator and freezer had quit cooling, instead it's blowing warm air. Ugh! Several things spoiled and left a bad odor. I called my maintenance person this morning and left a message, but I am still waiting to hear back from him. I hope it can either be fixed simply and quickly or that I can get a replacement.
I am hosting a Christmas lunch on Christmas Day, which is only a week away. I have the menu all planned:
- Roasted Chicken with Croutons
- Cornbread Dressing
- Collard Greens
- Corn Casserole
- Sautéed Green Beans with Garlic
- Cranberry Apple Jello Salad
- Coconut Custard Pie
How am I going to get this meal prepared without a refrigerator? I'm looking forward to having friends over for Christmas and getting to cook. I love cooking, and it will be nice to host my own little Christmas party since I am not going anywhere for Christmas this year.
If it's not one thing, it's another. *🤞fingers crossed 🤞* Nothing else will go wrong. (Famous last words...I know.)
No cheese?
“A meal without cheese is like a day without sunshine!” old French saying.
