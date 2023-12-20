When I called about my refrigerator no longer cooling, I was told to unplug it, wait 15 minutes, and plug it back in that sometimes that works to reset the refrigerator, and it will begin cooling again. It did not work, so I called back and let my maintenance guy know. He called me back (albeit the next morning) to say he would remove my old refrigerator and put a new one in. Then, several hours later, he called back to say that the owner of my complex had overruled him and said they’d have an appliance repair person come in to look at it. Grrr! It’s even more aggravating (and thoroughly pissed me off) that the repair guy can’t come until Thursday. I stressed that I needed a working refrigerator by Friday. I explained, though I really shouldn’t need to, that I had people coming for Christmas and I had to have a refrigerator so I could stock it back with what I needed to cook for my guests. My maintenance guy, who is very nice and I like a lot, said he would make sure my landlord knew that I had to have a working refrigerator before the end of the day on Thursday. If it could not be easily fixed, then they would switch mine out for a working one.
What I think they should do (or have already done) is to go ahead and switch it out for a working one and then have someone repair mine old one. If I do not have a working refrigerator after the repair guy leaves, and there is any problem getting a replacement, I will call and talk to my landlord myself. I will abide by the decision to wait on a repair person, but I will have either my refrigerator working or a replacement refrigerator by the end of the day on Thursday.
Sadly, I can’t be at my apartment when the repair person comes. I am the only person at the museum today and tomorrow as everyone else is taking time off for Christmas (I’ll be taking two days after New Year’s). I trust my maintenance guy to be at my apartment when the repair person comes. He said they would not be left in my apartment alone.
