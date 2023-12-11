Dreams can be such strange things. I often don’t remember mine, but last night, I had an interesting one. I dreamed about a guy I used to know in high school named Brandon. I can’t even remember his last name. The strange part is that I haven’t even thought about him in years. We were in the same class but never particularly close nor do I ever remember finding him attractive. He also wasn’t gay as far a so knew, but I also don’t remember him dating any girls in high school either. He wasn’t ugly and was “masculine” for a teenager (I’m pretty sure he’d been on the football team), but honestly, he just was that memorable. I remember in the dream though that he had a kind of quirky smile, almost a smirk. He was a bit of a joker and class clown. That’s all I really remember about the guy.
Anyway, in the dream, I was very planning a date with him. I was going to make him an Italian dinner. I asked him if he liked chicken piccata, and he said he didn’t know. He’d never had it. I explained what it is, and he was intrigued but said he’d only had the only Italian chicken dish he’d ever had was chicken parmesan. So, I said, “In that case, I’ll make you a sampler of three different Italian chicken dishes: chicken parmesan, chicken piccata, and pollo al vino.” Normally, with all three of these dishes, I’d have usually preferred to make them with veal not chicken, so I’m not sure why chicken it was chicken in the dream. I also told him that I’d make risotto because I suspected he’d had pasta before but never risotto which I explained is a rice dish.
Then, I woke up before I could plan a salad, vegetables, or a dessert to round out the meal. It was around 2 am when I woke from this dream. I thought, this would make a good blog post, but if I waited until I woke in the morning, I’d have forgotten it. Plus, I needed to pee, so I got up with my phone and typed this out and check the progress of our snowfall before going back to sleep.
I wanted to check the snow because it had not started snowing when I went to bed last night. The rain we had all day yesterday was predicted to turn to snow sometimes after midnight. We were forecasted to get between 5-10 inches of snow overnight. The original forecast a day or so ago had said 9.45 inches but when I’d looked just before I went to bed, it said 5.15 inches. I checked as I was writing this, and the current prediction is 4.95 inches. I’m always intrigued by how specific (not necessarily accurate) the snowfall was in this weather app. Anyway, when I looked out, it was less than an inch of snow.
Then, I went back to sleep wondering how the meal would have actually gone, and what would have happened after the meal.
