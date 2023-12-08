Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
For sure he is handsome.Last Tuesday, Dec.5 I met for the first time my new doctor at my clinic.For once it's a man, a young man who is a resident and will be following me for next two years.Now, this photo, for the head is just like my new doctor who has black hair, scruffy face but a thick black moustache.I'm not a fan of moustache but him, it was a two hours meeting that I'm stilll thinking of.He took time ot question me even about my professional life and more.He was attentive, sweet and gentle too. His smile was making melt on place. When I saew this photo, pop, his face and souvenir of our first meeting did make me feel hot...I'll be seeing him in next January for a follow up for my ECG. Is he gay? Hope so but for sure, he is single as he had no ring on his fingers.
