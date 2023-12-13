Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Half Asleep

I went and saw my doctor yesterday for the migraine I’ve had since Sunday. He gave me a Toradol shot and told me to take two of my hydroxyzine and a Zofran tonight, and because those will make me sleep for about a day, to not go into work tomorrow. He told me he’d write me a note if I need it, but to stay home and not do anything today. So, I’m taking a sick day today, and since Isabella has been fed, I’m going back to bed. My headache does seem better this morning, but I can barely stay awake. 
3 comments:

uvdp said...

I hope you feel better tonight

December 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM
Bill said...

Sleep well.

December 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM
naturgesetz said...

Hope the meds and rest do the trick.

December 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM

