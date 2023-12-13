Half Asleep

I went and saw my doctor yesterday for the migraine I’ve had since Sunday. He gave me a Toradol shot and told me to take two of my hydroxyzine and a Zofran tonight, and because those will make me sleep for about a day, to not go into work tomorrow. He told me he’d write me a note if I need it, but to stay home and not do anything today. So, I’m taking a sick day today, and since Isabella has been fed, I’m going back to bed. My headache does seem better this morning, but I can barely stay awake.
3 comments:
I hope you feel better tonight
Sleep well.
Hope the meds and rest do the trick.
